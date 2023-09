TOKYO -- Japan will weigh up four municipalities -- Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka prefecture and Sapporo city -- as candidate for special business zones that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to lure foreign asset management companies to open for business, Nikkei has learned.

Last week, Kishida expressed his idea of making Japan an asset management powerhouse through the creation of special business zones in a speech to investors at the Economic Club of New York.