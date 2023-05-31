Japan lender teams with U.S. investment bank on Europe VC fund

TOKYO -- The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has partnered with U.S.-based FF Venture Capital to launch a 60 million euro ($64 million) fund investing in startups in seven central and eastern European countries.

The fund will be run by FF and a joint venture between JBIC and Japanese consulting firm Industrial Growth Platform. It will seek targets in Germany -- Europe's largest economy -- and neighboring countries Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Austria. These countries have fast-growing startups in fields such as automation.