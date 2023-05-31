ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Japan lender teams with U.S. investment bank on Europe VC fund

JBIC and FF Venture Capital plan $64m foray into eastern Europe startup scene

JBIC mainly plans to buy into businesses just getting off the ground. (Photo by Daiki Katagiri)
YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has partnered with U.S.-based FF Venture Capital to launch a 60 million euro ($64 million) fund investing in startups in seven central and eastern European countries.

The fund will be run by FF and a joint venture between JBIC and Japanese consulting firm Industrial Growth Platform. It will seek targets in Germany -- Europe's largest economy -- and neighboring countries Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Austria. These countries have fast-growing startups in fields such as automation.

