Finance

Japan megabanks to tighten loan screening over human rights

Move comes in response to pressure from outside groups to address issue

Japan's three top banks will monitor borrowers' supply chains and if they are suspected of involvement with human rights violations, may halt new loans to them. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's three largest banks will tighten their screening of loan recipients to ensure that they are not infringing human rights, Nikkei has learned. The move comes in response to the growing global awareness of human rights abuses in the production of certain commodities, including forced child labor and displacement of Indigenous people.

The three banks will determine which industries are at risk of human rights violations and check borrowers' operations and efforts to respect human rights. Global environmental groups have demanded stricter measures from banks that provide finance to companies operating in some industries.

