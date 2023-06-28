Japan megabanks to tighten loan screening over human rights

TOKYO -- Japan's three largest banks will tighten their screening of loan recipients to ensure that they are not infringing human rights, Nikkei has learned. The move comes in response to the growing global awareness of human rights abuses in the production of certain commodities, including forced child labor and displacement of Indigenous people.

The three banks will determine which industries are at risk of human rights violations and check borrowers' operations and efforts to respect human rights. Global environmental groups have demanded stricter measures from banks that provide finance to companies operating in some industries.