TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund on Thursday announced an investment loss of 683.2 billion yen ($4.5 billion) for the July-September period, suffering its first negative return in three quarters amid falling bond prices.

The GPIF manages 219 trillion yen in assets, including stocks and bonds, making it one of the world's largest institutional investors. It had logged a record 18.98 trillion yen profit in the April-June period.