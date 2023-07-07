Japan pension giant GPIF posts $20.6bn gain for fiscal 2022

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest institutional investors, registered a surplus for the third consecutive year, according to its investment results for fiscal 2022, announced on Friday. With headwinds in the financial markets, the surplus was driven by a rise in domestic stocks, which account for 25% of total assets.

The GPIF was managing 200 trillion yen in assets at the end of March. The surplus was 2.95 trillion yen ($20.6 billion) for the 12 months through March. Rising stock prices offset bond weakness, showing the strength of a diversified portfolio.