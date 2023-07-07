ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan pension giant GPIF posts $20.6bn gain for fiscal 2022

Balanced portfolio allowed stock gains to offset bond investment losses

The GPIF's accumulated returns over the 22 years since fiscal 2001, when it began managing pension reserves, come to $755.11 billion.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest institutional investors, registered a surplus for the third consecutive year, according to its investment results for fiscal 2022, announced on Friday. With headwinds in the financial markets, the surplus was driven by a rise in domestic stocks, which account for 25% of total assets.

The GPIF was managing 200 trillion yen in assets at the end of March. The surplus was 2.95 trillion yen ($20.6 billion) for the 12 months through March. Rising stock prices offset bond weakness, showing the strength of a diversified portfolio.

