TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, one of the world's largest institutional investors, reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss Friday, the longest such stretch in 20 years.

GPIF posted an investment loss of 1.85 trillion yen ($14.1 billion) for the October-December period, with assets under management totaling about 189.9 trillion yen at the end of the quarter. The fund's portfolio lost 0.97% in value over the three months.