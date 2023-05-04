Japan's 1st casino hits new snag: reluctant lenders

TOKYO -- Japan's first-ever casino resort project in Osaka is lining up lenders for a record 550 billion yen ($4.1 billion) syndicated loan after getting the government's green light, but some banks that had been expected to participate are having second thoughts.

The 1.08 trillion yen integrated resort, which will feature a hotel, casino, theater and international convention center, is slated to open in the first half of 2030, slightly later than the late-2029 time frame in the plan approved by the government in April.