ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Japan's 1st casino hits new snag: reluctant lenders

Mizuho yet to sign on to $4bn project finance loan amid cash flow risks

Banks worry about risks such as soil contamination and liquefaction on Yumeshima, the artificial island that will house the casino resort. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)
JUN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's first-ever casino resort project in Osaka is lining up lenders for a record 550 billion yen ($4.1 billion) syndicated loan after getting the government's green light, but some banks that had been expected to participate are having second thoughts.

The 1.08 trillion yen integrated resort, which will feature a hotel, casino, theater and international convention center, is slated to open in the first half of 2030, slightly later than the late-2029 time frame in the plan approved by the government in April.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close