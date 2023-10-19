Japan's Daiwa to integrate India equities business with local partner

MUMBAI -- Japan's Daiwa Securities Group will consolidate its Indian stock-related business with local capital alliance partner and financial giant Ambit, aiming to use the company's customer base and knowledge of Indian practices to develop the market.

"India has its own business customs, so it's difficult for us to operate alone. We would like to quickly integrate with local player Ambit," Daiwa Securities President Seiji Nakata, who recently visited India, told Nikkei in an interview. Daiwa made Ambit an equity-method affiliate in July.