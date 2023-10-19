ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Japan's Daiwa to integrate India equities business with local partner

Investment bank aims to tap Ambit's knowledge of Indian business practices

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. Under the arrangement with Daiwa Securities, Ambit will serve as an intermediary for stock transactions in India.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- Japan's Daiwa Securities Group will consolidate its Indian stock-related business with local capital alliance partner and financial giant Ambit, aiming to use the company's customer base and knowledge of Indian practices to develop the market.

"India has its own business customs, so it's difficult for us to operate alone. We would like to quickly integrate with local player Ambit," Daiwa Securities President Seiji Nakata, who recently visited India, told Nikkei in an interview. Daiwa made Ambit an equity-method affiliate in July.

