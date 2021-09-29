ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Finance

Japan's GPIF to avoid yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign bonds

Huge pension fund wary of market as Evergrande debt crisis unfolds

Japan's massive pension investment fund had been closely evaluating Chinese government bonds even before the Evergrande crisis.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund has decided not to include yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds in its portfolio, Nikkei has learned.

The move came after British index provider FTSE Russell decided to include Chinese government bonds in its benchmark FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) in March. The move by the WGBI will be phased in over a three-year period starting at the end of October.

The GPIF -- one of the world's largest institutional investors -- uses the index.

After the debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group emerged, the GPIF decided to stop adding Chinese sovereign debt to its portfolio due to the country's uncertain bond market and other factors.

As of the end of June, the GPIF was managing 193 trillion yen ($1.7 trillion) in assets, 47 trillion yen of which is exposed to foreign bonds. It currently has no exposure to yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds.

Chinese government bonds have a higher yield than their U.S. counterparts but are riskier, and are becoming difficult to sell amid turmoil in global bond markets.

The GPIF manages roughly 20 trillion yen using the WGBI. Markets were keen to see if the GPIF would invest in the index after Chinese government bonds were included in the WGBI.

If the GPIF sticks with the index and invests in Chinese government bonds, bond investments would total about 1 trillion yen. The GPIF appears to have scrutinized the market for Chinese bonds, including the settlement system, and had been discussing internally the possibility of holding off on investments even before the Evergrande crisis.

In Japan, some large insurance companies have started buying Chinese bonds. But Japanese investors are generally less active in the bonds compared with Western investors, who aggressively seek higher yields.

In light of the GPIF's move, other Japanese institutional investors will likely take a more cautious approach to Chinese bonds.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more