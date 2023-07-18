Japan's JBIC, Mizuho offer $41m in loans to Aeon's Vietnam unit

HANOI -- The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Mizuho Bank on Tuesday announced a total of $41 million in loans to Aeon's Vietnamese subsidiary, the first time JBIC has lent to a retailer.

The government-linked lender aims to support the creation of a distribution network for Japanese food ingredients and processed food in Vietnam through Aeon's stores. The bank will provide credit worth $24 million, while Mizuho Bank will lend $17 million to Aeon's local subsidiary, Aeon Vietnam. The funds will finance the opening of two new stores, one in the southern province of Binh Duong, and the other in Long An province.