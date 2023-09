TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will invite overseas fund management companies to set up shop in Japan in a speech this week, Nikkei has learned, as part of his push to create a vibrant asset management sector in the country.

Kishida is expected to stress his economic record by noting that "Japan's economic indicators during the past year are at levels not seen in 30 years," according to a draft speech. He is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.