ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Japan's Line to quit online brokerage business in deal with Nomura

3 years after entry, messaging app operator will hand over to partner

Line Securities was launched in 2019, but the messaging app company now plans to essentially withdraw from the market. (Source photos by Wataru Ito and Keiichiro Sato)
TAIZO WADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese messaging app operator Line will withdraw from the online brokerage business that it ran as a joint venture with securities giant Nomura Holdings, the companies announced on Monday, as they battle a low profitability outlook stemming from intense competition.

The agreement, first reported by Nikkei, will see Line Securities transfer its mainline stock trading and other services to Nomura. Foreign exchange margin trading services will be the sole business that remains at the joint venture. The restructuring is set to be completed in 2024.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close