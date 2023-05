TOKYO -- Japan's MUFG Bank will limit operation hours of its ATMs by the end of fiscal 2023 to cut costs, as the number of users in the early hours decreased due to the spread of cashless services, Nikkei has learned.

The bank's ATMs are currently available 24 hours a day in 98 locations across Japan, in its urban branches like Tokyo, Osaka, and Aichi Prefecture, as well as near train stations and at airports.