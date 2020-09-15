ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

Japan's Orix to buy US housing tax credit fund from Boston Capital

Deal will double assets to $15bn in hedge against pandemic downturn

An affordable housing complex in National City, California: The U.S. enacted a tax credit in 1986 to encourage private investment in low-income homes.   © Reuters
SHIKO UEDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese financial group Orix will acquire a U.S. fund that specializes in tax credits awarded to developers of low-income housing from Boston Capital, in a deal estimated at $150 million, Nikkei has learned.

The Tokyo-based company will assume management of just over $7 billion in these assets through the deal, roughly doubling its holdings to about $15 billion.

Orix hopes the larger portfolio boosts fee income, streamlines administrative tasks and attracts new deals in a segment seen as relatively safe from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Low-Income Housing Tax Credit was enacted in 1986 to encourage private-sector investment in building and renovating affordable housing. The credits can be claimed for 10 years, but developers often sell them to investors to finance new projects.

Orix entered this segment of real estate finance in 2016 with the acquisition of Boston Financial Investment Management. Orix is listed on the Tokyo and New York stock exchanges, and it has operated a U.S. subsidiary since 1981.

Many U.S. residents of affordable housing receive government assistance or Social Security payments. This means developers involved in the projects have continued to earn stable rental income despite the economic downturn. A framework also exists to ensure investor profits.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close