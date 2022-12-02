ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Finance

Japan's SMFG to pour $1.5bn into helping companies turn around

Megabank eyes capital gains by selling company stakes after revitalization

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group subsidiary SMBC Capital Partners will invest in companies that need help with corporate revitalization or business succession.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will pour roughly 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) within a couple of years into helping struggling companies turn around, Nikkei has learned.

SMFG subsidiary SMBC Capital Partners will invest in companies that need help with corporate revitalization or business succession. SMFG and SMBC Capital Partners have helped struggling companies so far by taking a minority stake in them. SMFG will be the first megabank in Japan to take a majority stake in companies to help them turn around.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close