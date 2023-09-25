Japan's audit base weakening despite growth in CPA applicants

TOKYO -- The number of Japanese taking the test to become a certified public accountant is on the rise. After bottoming out in 2015, applicants doubled in the eight years through 2023, exceeding 20,000 for the first time in 12 years. Stronger disclosure of nonfinancial information and compliance with international accounting standards has led to stronger corporate demand, making it easy for CPAs to find a job or change jobs. However, only 40% of CPAs now work for auditing companies, down from 50% 10 years ago.

According to the Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board, an organization under Japan's top financial regulator, 20,318 people took the exam in 2023, double the 10,180 in 2015. The 2015 figure was the lowest since the new exam system was introduced in 2006. The exam system has been the same since then, with a consistent pass rate of about 10%.