Finance

Japan's companies consider shedding property to boost value

Jettisoning nonessential real estate seen key to bringing P/B ratios above 1

The Tokyo skyline. Japanese companies are under pressure to increase the performance of their assets.   © Reuters
JUN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese companies are increasingly looking to sell properties not connected to their main business operations, prompted by a call this spring from the Tokyo Stock Exchange to improve investment performance.

The low price-to-book ratios of Japanese companies has long been a problem. A P/B ratio of less than 1.0 means that the market value of the company is less than its book value, implying that breaking up the company would create more value than keeping it intact. One way to boost the ratio is to shed rental property not essential to operations, reducing the book value.

