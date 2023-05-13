ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Japan's top banks expected to hit 9-year profit high of $19bn

U.S. rate hikes boost earnings, but recession risk clouds outlook

Japan's three biggest banking groups are set to release fiscal 2022 earnings Monday. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
JUN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's three biggest financial groups are expected to report roughly 2.5 trillion yen ($19 billion) in combined annual profits, the highest in nine years, as government support for businesses kept bad loans down and interest margins improved in the U.S.

All three companies -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group -- are projected to beat their initial net profit forecasts for the fiscal year ended in March. The banks are scheduled to release results Monday afternoon.

