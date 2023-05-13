Japan's top banks expected to hit 9-year profit high of $19bn

TOKYO -- Japan's three biggest financial groups are expected to report roughly 2.5 trillion yen ($19 billion) in combined annual profits, the highest in nine years, as government support for businesses kept bad loans down and interest margins improved in the U.S.

All three companies -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group -- are projected to beat their initial net profit forecasts for the fiscal year ended in March. The banks are scheduled to release results Monday afternoon.