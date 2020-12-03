Japan's umbrella credit union extends reach into Singapore

TOKYO -- Japan's Shinkin Central Bank, a small-business lender with 43 trillion yen ($412 billion) in assets under management, will follow borrower companies into Southeast Asia with a foothold in Singapore.

The bank, which serves as an umbrella organization for Japan's 254 shinkin credit unions, has opened an office in the city-state to prepare for establishing a local subsidiary during the summer. This planned unit in the Southeast Asian financial hub will become the company's first overseas subsidiary involved in lending.

As high economic growth and lower costs draw small businesses to Southeast Asia from China, Shinkin Central Bank looks to provide support for borrowers as well as find financing opportunities of its own.

The lender will provide not only access to capital, but also help with expansion, such as setting up local sales channels.

The bank plans to build a network of contacts with local investment companies and financial institutions, with an eye toward involvement in project finance, syndicated loans and real estate funds.

Shinkin Central Bank uses deposits and capital raised by credit unions to invest in financial products and lend to businesses. With low interest rates in Japan making it difficult to turn a profit on domestic loans, the lender hopes to put its capital to better use in Southeast Asia.