ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

Japan's umbrella credit union extends reach into Singapore

Shinkin Central Bank follows borrowers' shift to Southeast Asia from China

Singapore's central business district: Shinkin Central Bank plans to build contacts among financial institutions to find new investment opportunities.   © Reuters
FUMIKA SATO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Shinkin Central Bank, a small-business lender with 43 trillion yen ($412 billion) in assets under management, will follow borrower companies into Southeast Asia with a foothold in Singapore.

The bank, which serves as an umbrella organization for Japan's 254 shinkin credit unions, has opened an office in the city-state to prepare for establishing a local subsidiary during the summer. This planned unit in the Southeast Asian financial hub will become the company's first overseas subsidiary involved in lending.

As high economic growth and lower costs draw small businesses to Southeast Asia from China, Shinkin Central Bank looks to provide support for borrowers as well as find financing opportunities of its own.

The lender will provide not only access to capital, but also help with expansion, such as setting up local sales channels.

The bank plans to build a network of contacts with local investment companies and financial institutions, with an eye toward involvement in project finance, syndicated loans and real estate funds.

Shinkin Central Bank uses deposits and capital raised by credit unions to invest in financial products and lend to businesses. With low interest rates in Japan making it difficult to turn a profit on domestic loans, the lender hopes to put its capital to better use in Southeast Asia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close