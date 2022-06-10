Japan still stuck in negative yields as ECB joins rate hike revival

TOKYO -- Japan holds the dubious distinction of being the last major economy with negative yields beyond short-term interest rates, leaving the yen vulnerable to a sell-off that shows no signs of ending.

The yield on two-year Japanese government bonds came to minus 0.07% as of Wednesday. The five-year yield was also negative.

Even as other central banks move to tighten monetary policy, the Bank of Japan has stuck with its yield curve control as economic growth remains sluggish and inflation -- though quickening -- moves at a pace lower than levels that have forced the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to act.

Europe led the way with negative-rate policies in the mid-2010s. Now, the ECB is set to raise interest rates for first time in more than a decade, by 0.25 percentage point in July, to fight inflation under plans announced Thursday.

Switzerland's two-year yield has returned to positive territory after having fallen below zero in late May. The market has reacted to speculation that the Swiss National Bank will soon raise the world's lowest policy rate from minus 0.75%.

From left, ECB President Christine Lagarde, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Japan's central bank is out of step on raising interest rates. (Photos by Reuters, Kento Awashima)

Two-year government bond yields have risen to 2.8% for the U.S. and 1.8% for the U.K. from less than 1% at the end of last year. Both countries' central banks started early on raising policy rates and are expected to continue with increases in the foreseeable future.

Japan's persistently low interest rates have become a factor in the yen's standout weakness among major currencies.

Japan's currency on Thursday touched 134.50 yen against the dollar -- its weakest point since February 2002. If it weakens beyond 135.20 yen, it would bring the exchange rate to a level not seen since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

"The U.S. economy is strong, and the yield spread will widen even more," said Yuji Saito of Credit Agricole. "The weak yen tracks economic conditions, and I don't see when the declines will stop."

In the past, a weak yen lifted Japanese exports, creating stronger exchanges of dollars for yen that limited the Japanese currency's declines. Now, Shunsuke Kobayashi, chief economist at Mizuho Securities, says this braking mechanism no longer works.

"Because of the global diversification of business, we no longer have a simple construct in which Japanese goods replace goods from other countries because of the weak yen," Kobayashi said.