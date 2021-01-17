Japan stock funds charge to new record with retail bulls

TOKYO -- Investment in stock funds in Japan hit a record high last year, driven by inflows of money from individuals looking for opportunities during the pandemic.

Excluding exchange traded funds, publicly offered stock funds held 70.35 trillion yen ($677 billion) at the end of December, according to data released Friday by the Investment Trusts Association, Japan. This marks a 6% gain from a year ago, beating the previous all-time high of 70.13 trillion yen set in May 2015.

The record comes amid a shift in investor preferences away from flashy new offerings of questionable value.

In the course of a year, nearly 2 trillion yen in new investment flowed into stock funds, and asset valuation swelled by 4.3 trillion yen as share priced recovered worldwide.

Meanwhile, the total number of investment trusts in Japan decreased by 2%, falling for the third straight year amid a lull in what critics call sprawl in the sector.

The declines show retail investors moving to products driven by their own needs rather than by brokerages' sales targets.

In the past, new funds would often be launched during corporate bonus seasons in the summer and winter. Potential customers would be encouraged to switch to investment trusts that are essentially the same.

The Financial Services Agency has stepped in with the recommendation that brokerages stop developing and marketing products that lead to no meaningful advantage to investors. That has resulted in an increasing number of fund closures, with money distributed back to investors.

Since 2018, the number of investment trusts that have opted for redemption has exceeded the number of newly launched products. Last year had 432 redemptions to 311 fresh investment trusts.

There are about 2,000 investment trusts that manage 1 billion yen, or $9.6 million, in assets or less, according to the FSA. The cost of managing a trust mounts as their scale diminishes.

That relationship is responsible for driving up brokerage fees paid by investors. In addition, surveys show that small investment trusts perform poorly compared with their larger counterparts.