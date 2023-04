TOKYO -- Japan will banish physical cash from the venue of the World Expo 2025, to be held in Osaka, making, the country an unlikely champion for a cashless economy, Nikkei has learned.

Visitors to the next World Expo should expect to see no cash changing hands in restaurants and shops at the exhibition site, as the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to make the Expo a cashless world's fair for the first time in the event's history.