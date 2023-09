NEW YORK -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday announced the creation of special business zones for asset management companies, seeking to encourage overseas players to set up shop in the country.

Kishida considers it a priority to bolster Japan's asset management sector and tap the more than 2.1 quadrillion yen ($14.2 trillion) in assets held by Japanese households. But the language barrier has been a major obstacle in attracting overseas talent.