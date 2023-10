TOKYO -- Japan's financial regulator plans to assess the ability of the country's banks to withstand a social-media-fueled run on deposits, which doomed U.S lender Silicon Valley Bank to collapse earlier this year, Nikkei has learned.

The Financial Services Agency will conduct the stress test on around 20 banks by the end of June 2024, including the top three banking groups and some regional lenders. Online banks with fast-growing depositor bases will also be included.