Japan top banks nearly quintuple midcareer hiring in 2 years

TOKYO -- Japan's three leading banks plan to take on at least 770 midcareer hires in fiscal 2023, 4.5 times the fiscal 2021 figure, as they hunt for professionals who can contribute immediately to areas like digital services.

In a shift away from their traditional focus on new graduates, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Financial Group increased midcareer hires by 3.3 times on the year to around 570 in fiscal 2022. They are now planning a further rise to secure talent in specialized fields like technology, marketing, anti-money laundering and sustainability.