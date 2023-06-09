ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds

Lawyer claims brokerage failed to fully explain risks of so-called AT1 securities

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley sold roughly 70% of the more than $1 billion of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds purchased by Japanese investors, according to the Japanese government. (Source photo by Reuters)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese investors are planning to file lawsuits against Japan-based brokerages including Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities over their sale of so-called AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse, Nikkei Asia has learned, opening a new front in the global legal battle over the investments.

Taiju Yamazaki, a former Bank of America Securities lawyer, said he expected that his first action would be filing a group suit in Tokyo on behalf of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities clients seeking to claw back losses on their Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close