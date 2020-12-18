Japanese microlender raises $26m to expand Indian operations

TOKYO -- Japanese microlender Gojo & Co. has raised 2.72 billion yen ($26 million) in fresh capital with plans to increase loans in India and branch out into Africa.

Tokyo-based Gojo issued new shares to investors including Dai-ichi Life Insurance and Ricoh Leasing, with the total amount raised this year reaching 7 billion yen.

The money will go toward increasing loans to existing borrowers as well as cultivating new customers in India. The company also plans to launch operations in Africa by 2023.

Microfinancing is an option for low-income earners to escape poverty, providing needed cash to those with no access to formal banking services. The loans allow them to start their own business and become more financially independent.

The unlisted company has seven units operating in India, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Myanmar that work with local partners to issue microloans to the poor.

Of the 7 billion yen raised this year, roughly 70% will go to India. In other markets, Gojo plans to digitize its loan-management systems to allow for online lending and repayments.

Its groupwide lending stands at about 30 billion yen, with roughly 580,000 borrowers. The coronavirus pandemic pushed up the percentage of defaults at one point, but the number is believed to have come down to pre-pandemic levels.