KKR, SBI to set up fund to tap into Japan's wealthy individuals

U.S.-Japan pair leads alternative investment push targeting large pool of assets

U.S. Investment fund KKR and Japan's SBI will set up a company offering financial products to wealthy individuals in Japan. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Yutaka Miyaguchi and Reuters) 
TAIZO WADA and OKI HIDAKA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- U.S. private equity fund KKR plans to set up a new company with Japanese financial group SBI Holdings to offer investment trusts typically offered to professional investors to wealthy individuals in Japan, Nikkei has learned, the latest move by a major foreign investment fund to tap into Japan's large pool of personal financial assets, estimated at around 2 quadrillion yen ($13 trillion).

KKR and SBI will set up a joint venture by the end of next March that will create and sell investment trusts in the Japanese market based on funds that KKR sells to wealthy individuals overseas. SBI is expected to take a majority stake in the new company, but the partners' stakes in the venture have yet to be determined.

