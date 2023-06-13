Ken Griffin bullish on shift in Japan Inc. as Citadel returns to Tokyo

TOKYO/NEW YORK -- As U.S. hedge fund Citadel prepares to reopen an office in Tokyo as early as this year, billionaire founder and CEO Ken Griffin is preparing to tap new investment opportunities in Japan opened up by structural shifts in the market over the last decade and a half.

"It's actually a very exciting time to be involved in Japan because of this shift in Japanese companies being much more focused on generating success for their shareholders and growing their businesses globally," he told Nikkei in a recent interview.