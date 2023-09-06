ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

MUFG Bank, Mizuho plan big expansion in India for back-office ops

Japan's top banks accelerate move out of U.S. and Europe as costs surge

MUFG Bank plans to employ around 2,000 people at its Indian unit in three years. (Photo courtesy of MUFG)
YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's MUFG Bank and Mizuho Financial Group intend to significantly expand their workforces in India this fiscal year, taking advantage of the country's extensive pool of educated, English-speaking workers to shift more administrative and information technology operations there.

MUFG Bank now employs around 500 workers at MUFG Global Service, which launched in 2020 with around 20 staffers and is registered as MUFG Enterprise Solutions India. The bank aims to expand this figure to around 1,000 by the end of the fiscal year next March, and to around 2,000 in three years.

