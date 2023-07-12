ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

MUFG aims to use quantum computer tech in financial services

Japanese megabank invests in startup to acquire know-how

Japanese megabank MUFG Bank is hoping to get a jump on its competitors by investing in a quantum computing startup and applying the knowledge it gains to its business. (Source photo by Yo Inoue) 
YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's MUFG Bank has invested in Groovenauts, a Japanese startup that offers quantum computer technology, Nikkei has learned. The megabank seeks to use quantum technology for financial services, including for complex transactions such as derivatives trading, asset risk management, and to enhance its operational efficiency.

Groovenauts offers computing services using a method called "quantum annealing," which finds the optimal answer from a vast number of combinations. Groovenauts connects quantum computers owned by research institutes with companies that want to use them. By combining data processing technology with artificial intelligence, the company makes it easier to use quantum computers for business and other purposes.

Read Next

Latest On Finance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more