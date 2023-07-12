MUFG aims to use quantum computer tech in financial services

TOKYO -- Japan's MUFG Bank has invested in Groovenauts, a Japanese startup that offers quantum computer technology, Nikkei has learned. The megabank seeks to use quantum technology for financial services, including for complex transactions such as derivatives trading, asset risk management, and to enhance its operational efficiency.

Groovenauts offers computing services using a method called "quantum annealing," which finds the optimal answer from a vast number of combinations. Groovenauts connects quantum computers owned by research institutes with companies that want to use them. By combining data processing technology with artificial intelligence, the company makes it easier to use quantum computers for business and other purposes.