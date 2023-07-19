ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Finance

MUFG and Morgan Stanley expand 15-year-old brokerage alliance

Partners to integrate forex trading and Japan-stock operations as key players step aside

The alliance between Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group marks its 15th anniversary this fall.
YUKI NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Morgan Stanley on Tuesday announced a revamp of their nearly 15-year-old partnership, reinforcing the relationship amid a changing of the guard at the top.

The Japanese and American institutions have agreed to closer collaboration on forex trading and Japanese-equities research and sales for institutional investors at their joint brokerage ventures, aiming for implementation in the first half of 2024. MUFG seeks more than 10 billion yen ($72 million) in annual synergies from the expansion on a pretax profit basis.

