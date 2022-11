TOKYO -- ANA Holdings, MUFJ Bank and Sompo Japan Insurance will tie up to offer financial services via a metaverse platform.

MUFJ Bank and Sompo Japan will participate in ANA GranWhale, a metaverse platform operated by the airline company. Starting by March 2023, users will be able to control their avatars in the virtual space, shop there and carry out other activities. ANA, which has 38 million mileage members, expects to leverage that customer base for the service.