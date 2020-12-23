ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

MUFG appoints Junichi Hanzawa president of bank

Current head of compliance tasked with shaking up management team

Junichi Hanzawa, MUFG's chief compliance officer, will become president of the group's banking subsidiary. (Source photos by MUFG and AP)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will promote Junichi Hanzawa, a managing executive officer at MUFG Bank, naming him president of the banking subsidiary, Nikkei has learned.

This is the first time the bank has appointed a president from the managing executive officer post, skipping over 13 candidates in more senior positions such as deputy president and senior managing executive officer. The move highlights the group's effort to bring in new leaders to shake up its corporate culture and improve earnings.

Kanetsugu Mike (pronounced mee-keh), the banking unit's current president, will become chairman of the bank's holding company, MUFG. Hanzawa will take office in April, pending approval from MUFG's nominating and governance committee, which consists of outside directors, the president and CEO.

Hanzawa's promotion follows the Japanese financial group's decision to name Hironori Kamezawa to the president of the holding company in April, as well as replacing the head of its trust bank subsidiary, underscoring the drive to overhaul the group's management.

Like Mike, who spearheaded the bank's effort to build a financial network throughout Asia with moves such as the 2019 acquisition of Indonesia's Bank Danamon, the new chief has also had a central role in its global operations. 

Hanzawa is MUFG's chief compliance officer and leads negotiations with domestic and foreign regulators. He is credited with restructuring the group's compliance system during the company's rapid expansion overseas amid tightening international regulations aimed at combating money laundering.

Hanzawa entered the company then known as Mitsubishi Bank in 1988. He joined alongside Jun Ikeido, who later came to be known for the "Hanzawa Naoki" novels about an idealistic banker taking on corruption. The series was adapted into a blockbuster TV drama, of which season two was aired this year.

His promotion -- an unusual step for a company traditionally focused on seniority -- showcases efforts under Mike to promote a more meritocratic culture at MUFG Bank, including the introduction of a system to make it easier to promote younger employees.

MUFG Bank plans to announce its new medium-term management plan in the spring and aims to push ahead with restructuring under the new management team.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close