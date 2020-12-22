MUFG appoints Junichi Hanzawa president of banking unit

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has promoted Junichi Hanzawa, a managing executive officer at MUFG Bank, naming him president of its banking subsidiary, Nikkei has learned.

This is the first time the bank has appointed a president from a managing director position and highlights the group's effort to bring in new leaders to shake up its corporate culture and improve earnings.

Kanetsugu Mike, the banking unit's current president, will become chairman of the bank's holding company, MUFG. Hanzawa will take office next April, pending approval from MUFG's nominating and governance committee, which is made up of outside directors and the president & CEO.

Hanzawa's promotion follows the Japanese financial group's decision to replace the head of MUFG, as well as its trust bank subsidiary, in April and underscores the company's drive to overhaul the group's management.

Hanzawa is MUFG's chief compliance officer and in charge of negotiations with domestic and foreign regulators. He is credited with restructuring the group's compliance system during the company's rapid expansion overseas amid tightening international regulations aimed at combating money laundering.

The bank plans to announce its new medium-term management plan in the spring of 2021 and aims to push ahead with restructuring under the new management team.