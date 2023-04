TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has created a fund investing in loans for leveraged buyouts, the first of its kind in Japan, anticipating growing demand for such financing as mergers and acquisitions gain steam.

The roughly 16 billion yen ($121 million) fund has lined up a dozen or so investors, including life insurers and regional banks. MUFG plans to have three such funds by fiscal 2024, with a total of up to 100 billion yen in assets.