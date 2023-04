TOKYO -- A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group subsidiary will set up investment funds totaling 50 billion yen ($375 million) on Friday, aiming to respond to large-scale funding needs among startups.

A 30 billion yen startup investment fund and 20 billion yen fund specializing in drug-discovery-related investments will result in a 50% increase in Mitsubishi UFJ Capital's assets under management, which currently stand at 92.8 billion yen.