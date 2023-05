TOKYO -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has made a formal decision to unload the former headquarters building of San Francisco-based Union Bank, the U.S. regional banking subsidiary it sold in 2021, Nikkei Asia has learned.

The 22-story office tower, built in 1977 and located at 350 California Street in San Francisco, is set for a sale, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that the bank has not sold the property yet or chosen a buyer.