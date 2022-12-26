MUFG to start 'buy now, pay later' service with Kanmu acquisition

TOKYO -- MUFG Bank will be the first of Japan's three megabanks to enter the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) business popular among younger consumers, as it hopes to capture that expanding market.

The bank will buy 70% of Kanmu, a Japanese fintech company with unique technology to determine creditworthiness, for about 20 billion yen ($150.6 million). MUFG plans to absorb the unit as a consolidated subsidiary in the spring of 2023, and begin issuing debit cards with post-payment capabilities in a few years. Such services allow the bank to advance money to customers without additional screening.