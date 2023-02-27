ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Missing China tech banker Bao Fan aiding investigation, company says

News comes 10 days after China Renaissance said founder couldn't be reached

The sudden disappearance of Bao sent a chill through capital markets just as Beijing had signaled that a two-year-long crackdown on internet companies was ending.   © AP
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China Renaissance founder Bao Fan is "currently cooperating in an investigation" carried out by "certain authorities" in China, his company said in a regulatory filing late Sunday, 10 days after the bank said it was unable to reach him.

The sudden disappearance of Bao, a key rainmaker for China's top tech deals, including the mergers of China's ride-hailing giants Didi and Kuaidi in 2015, sent a chill through capital markets just as Beijing had signaled that a two-year-long crackdown on internet companies was ending.

