Missing China tech banker Bao Fan aiding investigation, company says

HONG KONG -- China Renaissance founder Bao Fan is "currently cooperating in an investigation" carried out by "certain authorities" in China, his company said in a regulatory filing late Sunday, 10 days after the bank said it was unable to reach him.

The sudden disappearance of Bao, a key rainmaker for China's top tech deals, including the mergers of China's ride-hailing giants Didi and Kuaidi in 2015, sent a chill through capital markets just as Beijing had signaled that a two-year-long crackdown on internet companies was ending.