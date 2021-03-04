Mizuho ATMs in Japan hit by new glitch days after shutdowns

TOKYO -- Another system failure took 29 Mizuho Bank ATMs in Japan out of commission on Wednesday night, just days after an outage that affected more than half the bank's machines.

ATMs in areas including Tokyo and Osaka were disconnected from the network around 8 p.m., resulting in disruptions of up to three hours. Some ate customer debit cards during this period, an issue that arose during the more widespread shutdown on Sunday as well.

Mizuho Bank said that service was restored at all affected machines by 11:10 p.m. The cause of the problem was different from Sunday's outage, according to the company.