Mizuho Bank puts leadership change on hold after ATM debacle

TOKYO -- Mizuho Financial Group will postpone a leadership reshuffle at its main banking unit next month to find the root cause of recent system failures and prevent a recurrence, Nikkei learned Monday.

Mizuho Bank has suffered four system failures in the past two weeks. On Feb. 28, roughly 80% of its ATMs across Japan stopped running, with some users unable to retrieve their bank cards from the machines. A glitch in its foreign exchange system from Thursday night to Friday delayed 263 remittances.

A leadership change was scheduled to take place at the bank April 1. It had announced in February that Masahiko Kato, a managing executive officer, would be promoted to president and replace Koji Fujiwara, who would become chairman. This reshuffle will now be put on hold.

Mizuho Financial Group President Tatsufumi Sakai plans to explain the system problems at a news conference later this month. That task had been handled by Fujiwara, but the head of the parent company will step up to publicly explain the situation for the first time.