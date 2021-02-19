ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Finance

Mizuho Financial to appoint Kato as CEO of bank unit

Current chief Fujiwara will move to chairman after 4 years at top

Masahiko Kato is expected to lead Mizuho Bank starting in April. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Mizuho Financial Group decided on Friday to appoint managing executive officer of its banking unit Masahiko Kato, 55, as the new CEO of the bank, Nikkei has learned.

Kato is likely to assume the role in April.

Departing CEO Koji Fujiwara, 59, will be named Mizuho Bank's chairman.

A new management structure at the banking unit is expected to be unveiled after Fujiwara's four years as head.

Kato's other credentials include overseas sales experience as the branch head in Hanoi and Seoul. After directing sales in Nagoya from 2019, Kato since last year has been providing support to cash-strapped companies in central Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tatsufumi Sakai, 61, will continue leading Mizuho Financial Group as CEO, and will be in his fourth year at the top.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more