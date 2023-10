TOKYO -- The brokerage arms of Mizuho Financial Group and tech company Rakuten Group will start a company this month that gives online retail investors access to in-person meetings with financial advisers, Nikkei has learned.

Japanese partners Mizuho Securities and Rakuten Securities aim to launch services next spring through the new financial firm. Rakuten Securities clients will gain access to various products and services offered by the Mizuho group in face-to-face settings.