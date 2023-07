TOKYO -- Mizuho Securities plans to expand its U.S. operations head count by 30% in three years, the chief of the Japanese brokerage told Nikkei, in a bid to capture a piece of the growing investment banking market.

The U.S. arm will field a workforce of 1,200 people by the fiscal year ending March 2026, said Mizuho Securities President Yoshiro Hamamoto. It plans to hire over 100 more people this financial year alone.