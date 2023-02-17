ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Mizuho teams with Swiss private bank to bolster wealth management

New investment products and reports planned through Lombard Odier alliance

Mizuho looks to have its bankers go through Lombard Odier's specialized training in serving wealthy customers. (Photo by Yo Inoue)
SHIORI GOSO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mizuho Financial Group has entered into a strategic alliance in Japan with Switzerland's Lombard Odier group, aiming to boost its know-how and brand recognition in financial services for wealthy clients.

The groups announced the agreement Thursday. Mizuho and Lombard Odier have partnered before, through Singaporean units in 2018 mainly to provide investment services to wealthy Japanese expatriates in Asia. Mizuho aims to use the new alliance with Lombard Odier Trust (Japan) to extend these services to well-off clients in Japan.

