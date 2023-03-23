Mizuho to invest $130m in Indonesian buy now, pay later service

TOKYO -- Japan's Mizuho Financial Group will invest about 17 billion yen ($128 million) in an Indonesian deferred payment business as it seeks to capture demand in a country where few people have credit cards.
Mizuho Bank will purchase preferred shares from Kredivo for a stake of around 10%.
