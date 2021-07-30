ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Finance

Nomura reports 57% profit drop following Archegos debacle

Japanese brokerage house posts revenue decline of 21% in April-June

Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda said in May that the prime brokerage service will be continued as part of a broader business with hedge funds. (Source photos by Tetsuya Kitayama and EPA/Jiji)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Nomura reported on Friday a 57% fall in pretax profit for the April-June quarter, as the Japanese brokerage house looks to rebound from a massive loss on trades with Archegos Capital Management.

Three-month pretax profit came to 78.5 billion yen ($710 million), as revenue fell 21% to 405.1 billion yen.

The results came after two other Japanese brokers, Daiwa and SMBC Nikko, reported double-digit increases in revenue in the first quarter on strong sales of investment trusts to individual investors.

The massive loss on trades with the investment company of Bill Hwang, a former hedge-fund manager, has illustrated the need for Nomura to do more to stabilize revenue as it aims to achieve a pretax profit increase of nearly 40% over the next two years under a plan announced in May.

Nomura also said in May that it had disposed of all the positions related to Archegos, a New York-based investment company and family office, and would book a loss of $600 million in April-June, bringing the total loss to $2.9 billion.

The loss was caused by a plunge in stocks held by Archegos. The investment company used these stocks as collateral for loans from brokers, including Nomura and Credit Suisse.

Following the loss, announced on March 29, Nomura said that it had hired a law firm to conduct a review of the trades, and also tasked third-party experts to reevaluate the risk management framework at the company's trading operations.

The company has also appointed a former J.P. Morgan banker as its new chief for U.S. operations. The loss took place at the prime brokerage unit, an operation dealing with hedge funds and family offices.

Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda said in May the prime brokerage service will be continued as part of a broader business with hedge funds, but that a business that only involves lending to hedge funds will be discontinued.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more