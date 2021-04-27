ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Finance

Nomura slides to loss amid $2.87bn hit in US from Archegos

Japanese investment bank strengthens control over hedge fund business

A logo of Nomura is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Nomura Holdings on Tuesday said its losses from the collapse of U.S. investor Archegos Capital Management will amount to 307 billion yen ($2.87 billion), sending the Japanese brokerage house to a steep quarterly loss.

Nomura reported a 245.7 billion yen loss related to "transactions with a US client" -- a reference to Archegos -- for the January-March quarter, the last of its fiscal year. The company also said it will book losses worth an expected 62 billion yen in the current fiscal year related to the same transaction.

Overall Nomura reported a net loss of 155 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in the quarter. It is Nomura's first quarterly loss in a year. A year ago, Nomura booked a net loss of 37.2 billion yen due to market turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The earnings release followed the appointment of a former senior J.P. Morgan banker as the head of Nomura's U.S. operations, a move designed to strengthen the company's risk management. The appointment was announced on Monday and will be effective May 3.

On March 29, Nomura warned of a possible $2 billion loss "arising from transactions with a U.S. client". Credit Suisse has also faced heavy losses related to Archegos, a New York investment company run by Bill Hwang.

For the 12 months ended in March, Nomura reported a net profit of 153 billion yen, down 29.3% from a year before, on the back of a strong showing for most of the year from its trading business -- the segment responsible for the Archegos loss.

Nomura's operations range from domestic retail service to global asset management to investment banking, but trading has been the main driver of revenue and profit in the past year. Trading and investment banking accounted for more than 60% of its revenue and profit.

The Archegos loss follows two years of solid profit at Nomura's U.S. operations. Nomura has struggled to generate consistent returns from its overseas operations, even after the acquisition of the Asian and European operations of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

On Monday, Nomura named Christopher Willcox as CEO of New York-based Nomura Securities International, a position currently held by Yo Akatsuka, a Nomura investment banker. Willcox and Akatsuka will jointly serve as co-CEO of Nomura Holding America, a unit that overseas Nomura's operations in North and South America.

Willcox is a former CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. He also worked at J.P. Morgan's investment bank after working for Citigroup for 15 years.

One of the key missions for Willcox will be to deliver sustainable growth, said Nomura CEO Kentaro Okuda in a news release -- a difficult balancing act for a broker that seeks both profit growth and stable business.

