On topic: Can Asian startups get more funding?

Mounting concerns over the challenges facing businesses in Asia, climbing interest rates and a cloudy economic outlook are overshadowing fundraising efforts by startups in the region. Rising geopolitical tensions have also dampened sentiment, prompting some investors to retreat from China. But where is the money going?

Worsening U.S.-China relations have spooked investors in cross-border businesses. © AP

China-focused venture capital funds are finding it increasingly hard to raise money from Western investors due to growing geopolitical tensions and a lackluster recovery in Asia's biggest economy, some of the industry's top players are warning. Read more.